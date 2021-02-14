Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Truist

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price objective raised by Truist from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on YELP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of YELP opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.46 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.52.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. On average, analysts predict that Yelp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $12,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,146,830 shares of company stock valued at $35,541,963. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 67.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 181.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

