Yelp Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Yelp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson expects that the local business review company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%.

Several other research firms have also commented on YELP. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE:YELP opened at $36.97 on Friday. Yelp has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.46 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Yelp by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,272,599 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,567,000 after purchasing an additional 319,174 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Yelp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,769 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Yelp by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,916 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $80,772,000 after buying an additional 636,874 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $12,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,146,830 shares of company stock worth $35,541,963 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

