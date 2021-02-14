yearn.finance II Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21.90 Million (YFII)

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, yearn.finance II has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. yearn.finance II has a total market capitalization of $40.85 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance II token can now be purchased for about $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00056841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.52 or 0.00279527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00092305 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00084571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00097342 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,940.93 or 0.92020380 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00059454 BTC.

yearn.finance II Token Profile

yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,750 tokens. yearn.finance II’s official website is yfii.finance

Buying and Selling yearn.finance II

