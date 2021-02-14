Ycash (YEC) Market Capitalization Hits $1.96 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 78.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Ycash has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $888,350.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ycash has traded up 66.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.75 or 0.00347374 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00111935 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00046395 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001022 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,813,156 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

Ycash Coin Trading

Ycash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

