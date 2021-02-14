Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) PT Set at $7.00 by CSFB

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has been given a $7.00 price objective by investment analysts at CSFB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CSFB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.45.

AUY opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

