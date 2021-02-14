Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) PT Set at $7.00 by CSFB

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has been given a $7.00 price objective by investment analysts at CSFB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CSFB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.53% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.45.
AUY opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.02.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.
Yamana Gold Company Profile
Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.
