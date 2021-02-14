Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%.

AUY opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.02.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Yamana Gold from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.45.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

