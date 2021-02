Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%.

AUY opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.02.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Yamana Gold from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.45.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

