Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 24.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 7.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 32,062 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Vistra by 8.4% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Vistra by 4.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $310,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 81,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $542,170. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VST opened at $21.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VST. Bank of America lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

