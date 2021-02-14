Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $907,000 Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PAGS stock opened at $61.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.16.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.82. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $331.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.09 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAGS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.