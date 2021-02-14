Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $1.68 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000. PepsiCo comprises 0.7% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $133.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $185.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

