Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,618 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAGE. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $86.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.88. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

