Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $947,000 in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 63.2% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TGTX shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

TGTX stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average is $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $56.74.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

