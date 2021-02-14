Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.10 Million in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 602,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $90.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.57. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

CSX declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

