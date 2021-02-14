Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 199,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Xencor by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Xencor by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 30,037 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $51.63 on Friday. Xencor has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $55.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

