WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WW International were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WW. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WW International by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,290,000 after purchasing an additional 262,863 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 452.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 133,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 109,130 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 59,288 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 20,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WW stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83. WW International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on WW International from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 302,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $7,777,813.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,204,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,523,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,376,440 shares of company stock worth $40,027,530 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

