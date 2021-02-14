Wrapped BNB (WBNB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $225.40 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for $130.28 or 0.00274383 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 78.2% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $438.31 million and $225.40 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00060485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.80 or 0.00275480 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00089920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00089293 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00090429 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,698.06 or 0.98350357 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00064162 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,364,353 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

