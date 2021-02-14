Wownero Tops One Day Volume of $150,365.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, Wownero has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Wownero has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $150,365.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00060877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.91 or 0.00277285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00072066 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.75 or 0.01069441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00059880 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00088791 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wownero Coin Trading

Wownero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

