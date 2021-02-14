WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) Trading Up 0.5%

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) shares shot up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.45 and last traded at $49.42. 5,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 8,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.18.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund stock. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000. Truadvice LLC owned 6.53% of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

