Wisdom Homes of America (OTCMKTS:WOFA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WOFA)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Wisdom Homes of America shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 12,161,770 shares trading hands.

Wisdom Homes of America Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WOFA)

Wisdom Homes of America, Inc engages in opening and operating manufactured home retail centers for homebuyers in Texas. The company was formerly known as SearchCore, Inc and changed its name to Wisdom Homes of America, Inc in March 2015. Wisdom Homes of America, Inc was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

