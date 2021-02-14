Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Purchases 323 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 258.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Splunk by 15.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,184 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,267 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $173.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.10 and a 200 day moving average of $188.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $87,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $188,189.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,850,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,245 shares of company stock worth $6,042,901. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.30.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.