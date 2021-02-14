Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Lowers Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. trimmed its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights cut Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $509,587.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,185.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,315 shares of company stock worth $4,351,989. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.