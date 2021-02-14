Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Invests $65,000 in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 73,840 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,333,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 160,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KIM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $19.32.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

