Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Decreases Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,799 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Alleghany Corp DE boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 5,005,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,691,000 after buying an additional 3,180,000 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,015,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,101,000 after buying an additional 2,710,126 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,350,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,635,000 after buying an additional 2,500,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,524,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,910,000 after buying an additional 1,438,605 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,122,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,669,000 after buying an additional 1,232,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $22.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

