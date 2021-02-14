Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Buys 325 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 225.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

NYSE PLD opened at $107.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

