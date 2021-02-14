Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Peel Hunt lowered Whitbread from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised Whitbread from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded Whitbread from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitbread has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Whitbread alerts:

OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $11.15 on Friday. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.