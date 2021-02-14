Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WPM. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

WPM opened at $40.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $57.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $125,129,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,205 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,897 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.8% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,519,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,724,000 after acquiring an additional 742,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4,074.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 712,950 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

