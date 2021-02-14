Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for approximately 0.5% of Fosun International Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $64.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

NYSE WPM opened at $40.21 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

