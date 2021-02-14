WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of WEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $199.56.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of WEX opened at $221.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.34. WEX has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 77.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $759,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,777 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,177. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,839,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,386,000 after purchasing an additional 68,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,268,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,388,000 after purchasing an additional 81,480 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,646,000 after purchasing an additional 259,466 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,719,000 after purchasing an additional 114,733 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 2,234.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 506,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 484,960 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.