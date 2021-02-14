Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the January 14th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $34,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE IGI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,422. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.