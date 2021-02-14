Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Up 69.9% in January

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a growth of 69.9% from the January 14th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director William R. Hutchinson sold 7,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $37,830.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 152,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $757,811.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,939 shares of company stock valued at $812,998 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 35.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HIO opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

