West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Short Interest Update

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 548,900 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the January 14th total of 294,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 84.4 days.

Shares of West African Resources stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. West African Resources has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77.

West African Resources Company Profile

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in West Africa. The company explores for gold and copper. Its key asset is the 100% owned Sanbrado gold project located in Burkina Faso. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

