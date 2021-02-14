WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.20 Per Share

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WESCO International in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $6.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.99. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

WCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.89.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $80.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $89.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.41.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in WESCO International by 7,750.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 135,625 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in WESCO International by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP lifted its position in WESCO International by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 163,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 99,507 shares during the period.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

