Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.39.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

In other Werner Enterprises news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $764,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 190.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2,041.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $42.07. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

