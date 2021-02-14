Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Short Interest Update

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the January 14th total of 8,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.69.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Welltower by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 67,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,046,000 after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 781,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,043,000 after acquiring an additional 35,344 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 78,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

