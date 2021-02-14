WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS:WLYYF opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $8.00.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

