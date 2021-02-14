Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Get Weibo alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WB. China Renaissance Securities cut their price objective on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. CLSA boosted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

Shares of WB opened at $61.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.56. Weibo has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $62.77.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weibo (WB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.