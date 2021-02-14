Wedbush Raises Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $280.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $210.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SBNY. Compass Point increased their target price on Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Signature Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.82.

SBNY stock opened at $214.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $217.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.38.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at about $2,451,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 35.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,073,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

