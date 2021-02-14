Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $297.64 Million

Brokerages predict that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will post $297.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $288.80 million and the highest is $308.10 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $304.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,573.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $540,250. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,298,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,032,000 after buying an additional 122,791 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,671,000 after buying an additional 135,695 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 20.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,756,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,807,000 after buying an additional 461,109 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,426,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,276,000 after buying an additional 253,556 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 141,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.95. The stock had a trading volume of 230,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.94. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.31%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

