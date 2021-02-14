Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to post sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.85 billion. Wayfair reported sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year sales of $14.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.10 billion to $14.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.85 billion to $17.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on W. Cowen raised their target price on Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.84.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $292.97 on Friday. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of -41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.21.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 35,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total transaction of $12,565,175.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,840 shares in the company, valued at $24,430,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.71, for a total value of $48,364.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,744 shares of company stock worth $32,892,997. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Wayfair by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29,164 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $1,979,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Wayfair by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

