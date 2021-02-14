Waves (WAVES) Price Hits $10.88 on Major Exchanges

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Waves has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $179.78 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.88 or 0.00022964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Waves has traded up 38.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00015851 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006460 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001770 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Waves

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,326,048 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official website is waves.tech . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

