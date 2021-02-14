Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $248.16 on Friday. Watsco has a one year low of $132.97 and a one year high of $265.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 109.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.57.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

