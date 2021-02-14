Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%.
Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $248.16 on Friday. Watsco has a one year low of $132.97 and a one year high of $265.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.96.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 109.23%.
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
