Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,578,692 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 795,035 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.20% of Walmart worth $804,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $144.47 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.15.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

