W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1,054.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,799,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $370.15.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $372.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.10. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

