W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 40,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB opened at $67.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

