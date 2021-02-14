VYNE Therapeutics Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 16th (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, February 16th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Thursday, February 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of VYNE opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $444.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.84.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.88.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 4,219,409 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYNE. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 50.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.