VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the January 14th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,761,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VSBGF opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.80.

Get VSBLTY Groupe Technologies alerts:

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Company Profile

Vsblty Groupe Technologies Corp. operates as a security and retail software technology company. Its software modules include VisionCaptor, a digital signage content management system; DataCaptor, which provides real-time analytics and audience measurement system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.