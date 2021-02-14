Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

VLPNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Voestalpine from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group upgraded Voestalpine from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Voestalpine from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Voestalpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voestalpine currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. Voestalpine has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

