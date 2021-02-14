Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.45-0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $215-225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

VCRA stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.67. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 0.08. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $335,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,798.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 1,600 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $70,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,160.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,870 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,610. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

