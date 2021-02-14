VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,154 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMW. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in VMware by 146.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

In other news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW opened at $145.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $163.17.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.