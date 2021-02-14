Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

V stock opened at $209.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.93. The company has a market capitalization of $409.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

