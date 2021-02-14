Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

CYBBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Peel Hunt downgraded Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays raised Virgin Money UK from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital began coverage on Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Virgin Money UK stock remained flat at $$1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

